Body of 1 of 2 missing fishermen found in Mississippi River

Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Authorities say the body of a Mississippi fisherman who had been missing for more than a month has been found in the Mississippi River in Louisiana.

James Lee, the coroner in Mississippi's Adams County Coroner, says the body of 26-year-old Joshua Wilson was recovered Friday. Authorities were still searching for Wilson's brother, Darryl, who also went missing during a March 9 fishing trip on the Mississippi River.

Multiple media outlets report that someone on a barge near St. Francisville in Louisiana spotted Joshua Wilson's body.

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi has said the brothers were reported missing several hours after they called relatives and said they were returning home after catching about 300 pounds of fish.

The brothers were catching fish for a Port Gibson restaurant.

