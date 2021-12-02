74°
Latest Weather Blog
Body found outside restaurant on Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead near a business in the capital area Thursday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the body was discovered around 11 a.m. near the Piccadilly on Essen Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the person appeared to be homeless and that there was no apparent evidence of a crime.
A large police presence was still gathered in the parking lot of the restaurant as of around noon Thursday.
Trending News
No other details were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge