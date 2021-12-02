Body found outside restaurant on Essen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead near a business in the capital area Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the body was discovered around 11 a.m. near the Piccadilly on Essen Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the person appeared to be homeless and that there was no apparent evidence of a crime.

A large police presence was still gathered in the parking lot of the restaurant as of around noon Thursday.

No other details were immediately available.