Body found outside residential area off Burbank Drive Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating reports of a body found off Burbank Drive Thursday.
Sources say the coroner's office was called to GSRI and Jade Avenues off Burbank Drive shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday. Photos from the scene showed the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responding to the scene.
Officials have not released the identity of the body nor the cause of death.
This a developing story.
