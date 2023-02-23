Body found outside residential area off Burbank Drive Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating reports of a body found off Burbank Drive Thursday.

Sources say the coroner's office was called to GSRI and Jade Avenues off Burbank Drive shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday. Photos from the scene showed the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responding to the scene.

Officials have not released the identity of the body nor the cause of death.

This a developing story.