89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Body found outside apartment off O'Neal Lane Thursday morning

8 hours 57 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, September 15 2022 Sep 15, 2022 September 15, 2022 7:58 AM September 15, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Crews are investigating a reported body found off of O'Neal Lane early Thursday morning. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was found on Yorkfield Drive around 6:25 a.m., reportedly in the walkway of a duplex building. Officials said later that same afternoon that the death is being investigated as a homicide. 

WBRZ has contacted law enforcement regarding the identification of the body and a possible cause of death.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days