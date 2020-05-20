Body found on beach identified as former WWE star

LOS ANGELES- The body of a former World Wrestling Entertainment pro, Shad Gaspard, was found early Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Police say Gaspard's body was found on Venice Beach after he was caught in a rip current on Sunday, May 17.

Patrol officers were flagged down around 1:25 a.m. by a person reporting a body had washed ashore.

The former wrestling pro went missing on Sunday after swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh.

His son was rescued and several others were able to get out of the water safely.

Gaspard, 39, gained prominence in the WWE as part of the tag-team group, 'Cryme Tyme' with his partner, JTG. After retiring in 2010, Gaspard made appearances on television shows and movies.

Gaspard was last spotted by a lifeguard about 50 yards from shore before a wave crashed over him, sweeping him out to sea, ABC News reports.

His wife, Siliana Gaspard, issued a statement Tuesday expressing gratitude to officials and fans.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad."