Body found near fairgrounds along Ascension-East Baton Rouge parish line
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating reports of a body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds along Airline Highway Wednesday morning.
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was reported after 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area behind the Airline Highway Park. The park lies on the border between Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.
Deputies were seen lining a small neighborhood adjacent to the park.
The cause of death was not immediately clear, but the sheriff's office said it was being investigated as a "probable" homicide.
This is a developing story.
