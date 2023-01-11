Body found near fairgrounds along Ascension-East Baton Rouge parish line

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating reports of a body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds along Airline Highway Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was reported after 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area behind the Airline Highway Park. The park lies on the border between Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.

Deputies were seen lining a small neighborhood adjacent to the park.

The cause of death was not immediately clear, but the sheriff's office said it was being investigated as a "probable" homicide.

This is a developing story.