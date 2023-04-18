70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Body found in yard in Pointe Coupee Parish; coroner called to scene

3 hours 21 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, April 18 2023 Apr 18, 2023 April 18, 2023 9:28 AM April 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGANZA - Officials are investigating reports of a body found in yard in Pointe Coupee Parish. 

The parish sheriff's office said it was called to a scene on reports of a body found in a yard Tuesday morning in Morganza. The PCPSO said the coroner's office was called to the scene. 

Details are limited at this time. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days