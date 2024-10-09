72°
Body found in woods off Alexander Avenue
BATON ROUGE - A body was found in a wooded area off of Alexander Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the body was found around 5:45 p.m. after law enforcement spent hours canvassing the neighborhood off of Scenic Highway.
BRPD did not disclose any details about the condition of the body or the identity.
No more information was immediately available.
