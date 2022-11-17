51°
Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods.
Sources say the body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate.
The identity of the victim and the cause of their death were not immediately clear.
This is a developing story.
