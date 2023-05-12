Body found in walk-in freezer at New Iberia Arby's; police say death was likely accidental

Photo via KADN

NEW IBERIA - A body found in the walk-in freezer of an Iberia Parish Arby's Thursday evening was confirmed to be an employee of the restaurant, according to KADN.

New Iberia police say the body was discovered around 6:30 p.m. Thursday during regular business hours. An employee working at the Arby's found the woman's body.

Police told KADN that it was too soon to determine if they would launch a criminal investigation, but said the body was being investigated as a suspicious death.

"After completely processing the scene," police told KADN, "this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident."

However, police also said "nothing is set in stone yet."

This is a developing story.