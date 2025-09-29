90°
LaPlace man arrested after deputies find dead body in his trunk
LAPLACE — St. John the Baptist deputies arrested a man after finding a body in the trunk of his car on Saturday night.
Deputies say they responded to a call about a shooting in Reserve, where a vehicle was spotted leaving the area after the sound of gunfire.
Authorities stopped the vehicle, and Tyler Bourgeois, 20, stepped out of the car and allegedly told officers that a body was in the trunk.
Deputies opened the trunk to find a dead man, later identified as Tylen Anderson. Bourgeois later admitted to shooting Anderson after a heated argument.
Bourgeois is being charged with second-degree murder and is being held in the parish jail with a $250,000 bond.
