90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LaPlace man arrested after deputies find dead body in his trunk

3 hours 26 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, September 29 2025 Sep 29, 2025 September 29, 2025 3:00 PM September 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAPLACE — St. John the Baptist deputies arrested a man after finding a body in the trunk of his car on Saturday night.

Deputies say they responded to a call about a shooting in Reserve, where a vehicle was spotted leaving the area after the sound of gunfire.

Authorities stopped the vehicle, and Tyler Bourgeois, 20, stepped out of the car and allegedly told officers that a body was in the trunk. 

Deputies opened the trunk to find a dead man, later identified as Tylen Anderson. Bourgeois later admitted to shooting Anderson after a heated argument. 

Trending News

Bourgeois is being charged with second-degree murder and is being held in the parish jail with a $250,000 bond. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days