Body found in the bushes of closed business

METAIRIE- Authorities say a man's body has been found in the bushes of a closed business in Louisiana.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Jason Rivarde told news outlets that an unidentified 50-year-old man was found on the side of a former drug store on Tuesday morning in Metairie.

Investigators collected a bicycle that was found chained to the front railing of the store. However, it's unclear if the bike belonged to the victim.

Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich says there were no obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy will be performed on Wednesday morning.