77°
Latest Weather Blog
Body found in Shreveport area field identified as missing 17-year-old girl
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities identified a body found in the Shreveport area as that of a teenage girl who had gone missing days earlier.
The Shreveport Times reports that the body was found Monday in a field near Interstate 20.
The remains discovered behind a business had been identified as 17-year-old Shamia Little, though scientific testing is being done to confirm that, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office announced Tuesday.
Shamia was last seen the night of July 6 at Doug Williams Park, a little less than a half-mile from where her body was found, KSLA-TV reported.
Trending News
Police put up crime scene tape around a home near the park, the station reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shot at a million drawing today
-
Wedding bells ringing, ring sales soaring as weddings are rescheduled
-
Police: Person walked into Zachary hair salon, shot patron before driving off
-
Police: Person walked into Zachary hair salon, shot patron before driving off
-
Hiring incentives added on to school bus drivers to fill shortage ahead...