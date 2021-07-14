Body found in Shreveport area field identified as missing 17-year-old girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities identified a body found in the Shreveport area as that of a teenage girl who had gone missing days earlier.

The Shreveport Times reports that the body was found Monday in a field near Interstate 20.

The remains discovered behind a business had been identified as 17-year-old Shamia Little, though scientific testing is being done to confirm that, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office announced Tuesday.

Shamia was last seen the night of July 6 at Doug Williams Park, a little less than a half-mile from where her body was found, KSLA-TV reported.

Police put up crime scene tape around a home near the park, the station reported.