Body found in pond near I-12 in Livingston Parish

By: Sarah Lawrence

LIVINGSTON - Officials are investigating after a body was reportedly found in a pond just south of I-12 Monday morning. 

The body was found in a pond off South Frost Road, also known as Highway 63. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the scene after someone reported a male body floating in a pond. 

There was no immediate information on how long the body had been there or the body's identity. This is a developing story. 

