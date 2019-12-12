52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Body found in parking lot of Baton Rouge doctor's office

8 hours 19 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 December 12, 2019 11:16 AM December 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead outside a business on Bluebonnet Boulevard Thursday morning. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed the discovery around 11 a.m. outside the Louisiana Spine & Sports Medicine offices, near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Jefferson Highway. 

The sheriff's office says the body appeared to have been there for days, and there was no immediate sign of foul play. 

This incident remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days