52°
Latest Weather Blog
Body found in parking lot of Baton Rouge doctor's office
BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead outside a business on Bluebonnet Boulevard Thursday morning.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed the discovery around 11 a.m. outside the Louisiana Spine & Sports Medicine offices, near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Jefferson Highway.
The sheriff's office says the body appeared to have been there for days, and there was no immediate sign of foul play.
This incident remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC releases carp into LSU lakes Thursday to fight rampant algae
-
Thieves ransack home of African-American museum's murdered founder
-
After two hours battling million-dollar house fire, firefighters find man trapped inside
-
Video from massive Highland Road house fire
-
Baton Rouge Ballet prepares for The Nutcracker performance