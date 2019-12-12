Body found in parking lot of Baton Rouge doctor's office

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead outside a business on Bluebonnet Boulevard Thursday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed the discovery around 11 a.m. outside the Louisiana Spine & Sports Medicine offices, near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Jefferson Highway.

The sheriff's office says the body appeared to have been there for days, and there was no immediate sign of foul play.

This incident remains under investigation.