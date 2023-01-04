66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Body found in parking garage near downtown Baton Rouge

1 hour 54 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, January 04 2023 Jan 4, 2023 January 04, 2023 4:00 PM January 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a person found dead at a parking garage near downtown Wednesday died of natural causes.

The body was found around 3 p.m. at the Claiborne Building, located just north of the State Capitol building, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Later that same day, police said it appeared there was no foul play involved.

Trending News

An investigation into the death is ongoing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days