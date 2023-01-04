62°
Body found in parking garage near downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a person found dead at a parking garage near downtown Wednesday died of natural causes.
The body was found around 3 p.m. at the Claiborne Building, located just north of the State Capitol building, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Later that same day, police said it appeared there was no foul play involved.
An investigation into the death is ongoing.
