49°
Latest Weather Blog
Body found in Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A body was found on the shoreline of the Mississippi River near the U.S.S. Kidd on Thursday morning.
Authorities told WBRZ the body was spotted in the water around 9:45 a.m. The coroner's office and several officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department gathered near the levee along S River Road where the body was found.
Trending News
Police said the body appeared to be that of an adult, though that person has not been identified. The department has not said whether it appeared foul play was involved in the death.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman shot to death Wednesday afternoon
-
Body found in Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge
-
Worship of folk saint linked to fatal hotel shooting in Baton Rouge
-
Krewe of Spanish Town President says festivities will remain unaffected regardless of...
-
Healthy food initiative continues to close grocery gap in Baton Rouge