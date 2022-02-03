Body found in Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A body was found on the shoreline of the Mississippi River near the U.S.S. Kidd on Thursday morning.

Authorities told WBRZ the body was spotted in the water around 9:45 a.m. The coroner's office and several officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department gathered near the levee along S River Road where the body was found.

Police said the body appeared to be that of an adult, though that person has not been identified. The department has not said whether it appeared foul play was involved in the death.