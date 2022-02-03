49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Body found in Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge

3 hours 5 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, February 03 2022 Feb 3, 2022 February 03, 2022 10:25 AM February 03, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A body was found on the shoreline of the Mississippi River near the U.S.S. Kidd on Thursday morning. 

Authorities told WBRZ the body was spotted in the water around 9:45 a.m. The coroner's office and several officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department gathered near the levee along S River Road where the body was found.

Trending News

Police said the body appeared to be that of an adult, though that person has not been identified. The department has not said whether it appeared foul play was involved in the death. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days