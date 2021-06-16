91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Body found in Mississippi River identified, Ascension officials say

9 hours 26 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, June 16 2021 Jun 16, 2021 June 16, 2021 8:51 AM June 16, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - The body of a  man found floating in the Mississippi River earlier this week has been identified, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say it was Monday, June 14 when a tugboat crew informed officials that they had found a body floating in the Mississippi River.

Deputies worked with the APSO Water Patrol to retrieve the body from the river.

Trending News

Officials eventually identified the body and determined it was likely a man who jumped into the Mississippi River on June 11. That incident had been reported to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, but deputies were unable to locate the man until his body was recovered in Ascension Parish on Monday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days