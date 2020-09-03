84°
Body found in Louisiana identified as missing Florida man

2 years 1 week 3 days ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 August 24, 2018 6:04 AM August 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Officials have identified the body found in a sunken vehicle off a Louisiana highway as a missing Florida man.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the Orleans Parish coroner identified the body found Tuesday as 70-year-old Gary Leith Neville, who was reported missing this month. A New Orleans police release says Neville was reported missing to a Florida sheriff's office around Aug. 19 after he didn't return home from a road trip.

It says that sheriff's office then contacted New Orleans police in case Neville had passed through the area. New Orleans police responded Monday to a report that a pickup truck had veered off a road and into the water. Unable to find the vehicle, authorities returned to the area Tuesday and found Neville dead inside the truck.

Neville's death is under investigation.

