80°
Latest Weather Blog
Body found in field near apartment complex after reported shooting on Hanks Drive
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating after a body was found near an apartment complex in Baton Rouge.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the 6400 block of Hanks Drive. At the scene, police found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators with @BRPD out early this morning along Airline Hwy near Hanks Drive following a reported shooting. Coroner called to the scene after a body was found in a field near an apartment complex @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/eJ3d5jC35w— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) July 15, 2019
The investigation remains ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Power outages for some could linger for a few days, Entergy warns
-
Deaf sign language interpreter speaks more directly to his audience
-
Body found in field near apartment complex after reported shooting on Hanks...
-
Video of ominous storm system in BR recorded from Ascension
-
Gator wrangler: Dog protects home from intruder