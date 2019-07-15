Body found in field near apartment complex after reported shooting on Hanks Drive

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating after a body was found near an apartment complex in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the 6400 block of Hanks Drive. At the scene, police found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with @BRPD out early this morning along Airline Hwy near Hanks Drive following a reported shooting. Coroner called to the scene after a body was found in a field near an apartment complex @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/eJ3d5jC35w — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) July 15, 2019

The investigation remains ongoing.