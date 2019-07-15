80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Body found in field near apartment complex after reported shooting on Hanks Drive

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating after a body was found near an apartment complex in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the 6400 block of Hanks Drive. At the scene, police found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

