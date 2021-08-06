Body found in car along LA 10 in East Feliciana Parish

CLINTON - Deputies are investigating a body discovered inside a car along a highway Friday morning.

The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 5:30 a.m. on LA 10, just west of the Amite River. The sheriff's office said a man was found dead in the car.

The death is being investigated as an apparent homicide.

Officials have not yet determined released a cause of death in the killing.