Body found in car along LA 10 in East Feliciana Parish
CLINTON - Deputies are investigating a body discovered inside a car along a highway Friday morning.
The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 5:30 a.m. on LA 10, just west of the Amite River. The sheriff's office said a man was found dead in the car.
The death is being investigated as an apparent homicide.
Officials have not yet determined released a cause of death in the killing.
