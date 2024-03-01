Body found in burned car in St. Gabriel

MGN

ST. GABRIEL - A multi-agency investigation is underway to identify a body that was found during a car fire in St. Gabriel.





Thursday night St. Gabriel Police and the East Iberville Parish Fire Department responded to a fire at 4445 Point Clair Road. While on scene, crews found a body inside the trunk of the burned vehicle.



The body has yet to be identified.



The investigation is currently underway by the St. Gabriel Police Department with the assistance of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal Office, Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and members of the 18th Judicial District DA's Office investigators.



This is a developing story. No further information was provided.