Body found identified as Louisiana woman missing since 2014

1 hour 17 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, August 29 2019 Aug 29, 2019 August 29, 2019 1:48 PM August 29, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KATC
ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a body pulled from a ravine has been identified as a woman who disappeared five years ago.
  
News outlets report the Vermillion Parish Sheriff's Office says the body of 28-year-old Tyler Domingue was recovered Tuesday from Coulee Kinney near Abbeville. Domingue's mother reported her missing in May 2014.
  
Officials found Domingue's car in Bayou Tigre in June 2016. A grand jury in Aug. 2016 indicted four men in connection with her disappearance and suspected murder.
  
One of the men charged is Domingue's then-boyfriend Dereck Viator. He's also been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Cody Fell and Abigail Clark. Their bodies were found in a burned car near Maurice in April 2014.
