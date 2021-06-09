Body found floating under bridge in East Feliciana Parish

WILSON - Authorities are investigating the death of person whose body was found floating under a bridge in East Feliciana Wednesday morning.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the body was discovered early Wednesday beneath a bridge on LA 19, just south of Wilson.

Investigators said the body was that of a man but had not identified the person as of Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff's office said it's investigating the death as a potential homicide.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact the department at 683-3313.