Body found floating in Audubon Park lagoon Sunday

Image credit to WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS - A body was found floating in the lagoon at Audubon Park Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

According to WWLTV, NOPD as well as the New Orleans Fire Department and New Orleans coroner were on the scene near a jogging trail at Perrier Street and Exposition Boulevard.

Police officials told WWLTV that the incident is being investigated as an unclassified death.