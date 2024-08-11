91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Body found floating in Audubon Park lagoon Sunday

3 hours 51 minutes 37 seconds ago Sunday, August 11 2024 Aug 11, 2024 August 11, 2024 3:50 PM August 11, 2024 in News
Source: WWLTV
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS - A body was found floating in the lagoon at Audubon Park Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

According to WWLTV, NOPD as well as the New Orleans Fire Department and New Orleans coroner were on the scene near a jogging trail at Perrier Street and Exposition Boulevard.

Trending News

Police officials told WWLTV that the incident is being investigated as an unclassified death.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days