Body found at Port Allen Park Friday morning

By: Phoenix Plum

PORT ALLEN - Port Allen Police are investigating a body that was found near William and Lee Park.

Police and the coroner's office were seen at the Louisiana Ave. park early Friday morning.

Authorities confirmed it was a man, but the cause of death is unknown. 

This is a developing story. 

