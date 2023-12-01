72°
Latest Weather Blog
Body found at Port Allen Park Friday morning
PORT ALLEN - Port Allen Police are investigating a body that was found near William and Lee Park.
Police and the coroner's office were seen at the Louisiana Ave. park early Friday morning.
Authorities confirmed it was a man, but the cause of death is unknown.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Holiday Express on schedule to arrive in Gonzales Thursday; road closures announced
-
Tenants ask apartment management to make significant changes, address mold
-
Lane shift on I-10 West pushed back to Friday; delayed by cold...
-
Attorney General elect orders in depth review of State Police
-
Landry names new head of Louisiana State Police