Body found along Old Hammond Highway; EBRSO says death appears to be drug overdose

2 hours 46 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, October 29 2025 Oct 29, 2025 October 29, 2025 8:49 AM October 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were called to an address off Old Hammond Highway after a body was found Wednesday morning. 

The body was found around 7:20 a.m. near the corner of Hammond Manor Drive, officials said.

Deputies told WBRZ that the death appears to have been a drug overdose.

