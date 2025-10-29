62°
Body found along Old Hammond Highway; EBRSO says death appears to be drug overdose
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were called to an address off Old Hammond Highway after a body was found Wednesday morning.
The body was found around 7:20 a.m. near the corner of Hammond Manor Drive, officials said.
Deputies told WBRZ that the death appears to have been a drug overdose.
