Body found along Ascension Parish highway; sheriff's office investigating

Friday, June 17 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead along a highway in Ascension Parish on Friday morning.

The sheriff's office said the body was found around 9 a.m. along Brittany Tower Road, just east of LA 44. The man's cause of death was not immediately clear.

No other details related to the investigation were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

