Body found after boating incident

PLAQUEMINE - Officials say they recovered a body of a boater who went missing yesterday.

According to reports, the body of 37-year-old Brent Joseph LeBlanc of Central, La. was found at approximately 8:30am Sunday about a mile from his boat. The boat was found about a mile southwest of Bayou Pigeon landing.

Rescue personnel from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office were involved with the search effort.

LeBlanc went missing at approximately 4pm Saturday. Authorities say he launched his boat from the Bayou Pigeon Boat launch.

His friends reported him missing when he didn't show up at their camp and found his boat empty.

Officials say LeBlanc was found without a flotation device. Alcohol is not suspected to be a facor.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries will lead the investigation of the incident.

