Body found after boater seen falling into water at coastal boat launch

DULAC – The body of a person believed to have slipped into the water at a bayou boat launch has been found.

The Coast Guard said the body found matches the description of the person seen on video entering the water on Bayou Dulac Friday. A search was called for the person after their vehicle was found with an empty trailer at the Old Bridge Road launch. An unmanned boat was drifting in the bayou nearby.

Coast Guard crews, game wardens and the local sheriff’s office spent Friday looking for the individual, who was not identified.

********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz