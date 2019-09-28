90°
Latest Weather Blog
Body found after boater seen falling into water at coastal boat launch
DULAC – The body of a person believed to have slipped into the water at a bayou boat launch has been found.
The Coast Guard said the body found matches the description of the person seen on video entering the water on Bayou Dulac Friday. A search was called for the person after their vehicle was found with an empty trailer at the Old Bridge Road launch. An unmanned boat was drifting in the bayou nearby.
Coast Guard crews, game wardens and the local sheriff’s office spent Friday looking for the individual, who was not identified.
********************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese