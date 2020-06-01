Body cameras deployed for Plaquemine police

PLAQUEMINE - Police officers in Plaquemine are now required to wear body cameras while on patrol, and the cameras started hitting the streets this week.

Officers started wearing the devices Monday. Police Chief Kenneth Payne said it's already proving to be beneficial.

"Body cameras just make sense. They are (a) great, practical and reliable tool for strengthening police-public relations," the chief said.

The department ordered 12 cameras and hope to get at least four more as soon as possible.

Chief Payne said the cameras along with the computer equipment it takes to dowload footage cost the department about $10,000.