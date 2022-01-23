Body believed to be man who shot gun in home before setting it on fire found in house off Gardere Lane

BATON ROUGE - Residents of General Taylor Avenue stood in their driveways and watched in dismay as a neighboring home went up in flames Sunday night.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived to a home in the 2000 block of General Taylor Avenue because of shots fired in the neighborhood. Upon arrival, deputies heard additional shots and took cover.

Deputies said the man shot outside of the home, putting two bullet holes in a St. George Fire Department vehicle.

Law enforcement officials said the homeowner popped out of his home and threw something underneath a pickup truck under a carport, which started the fire.

Deputies said the man refused to leave the residence as flames engulfed the home. According to reports, the man was home alone.

Around 10 p.m., a body, believed to be the shooter, was found burned and taken out of the home.

A resident told WBRZ he heard two pops before walking out of his home and seeing the fire.

Deputies said they evacuated homes near the residence for safety.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more details.