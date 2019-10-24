51°
Latest Weather Blog
Bodies of 39 victims found in UK truck all from China
LONDON (AP)— All 39 victims that were found dead in a Northern Ireland truck were all Chinese citizens.
Authorities says 31 men and eight women were found deceased in a truck container early Wednesday morning at an industrial park southeast of England. According to the associated press, British Police are investigating what they consider to be the countries deadliest cases of human smuggling.
The unidentified 25-year-old truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Three properties in Britain have been raided and are under investigation as police seek more information the trucks period of traveling and the murders.
The unidentified 25-year-old truck driver has been arrest on suspicion of murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
John Paul Funes, sentencing expected Thurs, Oct. 24
-
Local Livingston couple charged with sex crimes, their neighbors express shock
-
Overpass area, Old South Baton Rouge properties eyed for demo as state...
-
Local teacher, sheriff's deputy husband charged in disturbing sex crimes case
-
More delays announced for new downtown library