Bodies of 39 victims found in UK truck all from China

LONDON (AP)— All 39 victims that were found dead in a Northern Ireland truck were all Chinese citizens.

Authorities says 31 men and eight women were found deceased in a truck container early Wednesday morning at an industrial park southeast of England. According to the associated press, British Police are investigating what they consider to be the countries deadliest cases of human smuggling.

The unidentified 25-year-old truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Three properties in Britain have been raided and are under investigation as police seek more information the trucks period of traveling and the murders.

