Bobcat survives deadly wildfire, has 4 kittens in California

1 hour 44 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 April 19, 2019 1:11 PM April 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: US News

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - Wildlife officials say a young bobcat captured, collared and released a day before a massive, deadly wildfire has given birth to four kittens.
 
Officials with the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said Friday that biologists recently found the bobcat's den in dense vegetation in a large residential backyard in Thousand Oaks.
 
While their mother was away, the biologists weighed, measured and tagged one male and three female kittens.
 
Their mother, B-362, was tagged the day before the start of last year's Woolsey Fire, which destroyed 1,600 structures and left three people dead.
 
Biologist Joanne Moriarty says in a statement that it's been a stressful time for wildlife, "but we're happy to see her thriving."
 
Another female bobcat being studied has remained in the burn area but hasn't reproduced.

