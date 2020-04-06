Bobby Mitchell, first African American player for the Washington Redskins, dies at 84

NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell, who became the first African American to play for the Washington Redskins, died Sunday.

Remembering Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Hl9zbIPbyi — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 6, 2020

His cause of death is currently unknown.

Mitchell was a seventh-round pick in the 1958 NFL draft from the University of Illinois, according to the NFL's website. He played 11 seasons in the NFL as a halfback for the Cleveland Browns and a receiver for the Washington Redskins.

He played four seasons with the Cleveland Browns from 1958 to 1961 where, in 1959, he set the Browns' record for longest rushing play with a 90-yard run. That record wasn't broken until 2018 when Nick Chubbs ran for 92 yards, according to the Browns' website.

Mitchell was traded to the Redskins in 1962, where he became the first African American player on the team, according to the Redskins' website. He played with the Redskins until his retirement in 1969.

"The Game lost a true legend today," said David Baker, Hall of Fame president and CEO. "Bobby was an incredible player, a talented executive and a real gentleman to everyone with whom he worked or competed against."

