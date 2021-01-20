Boats set to parade down Tickfaw River for socially distanced Mardi Gras celebration

BATON ROUGE - With most Mardi Gras Celebrations falling victim to COVID-19 cancellations this year, one parade is still hoping to survive that cut.

Unconventional floats conducive to social distancing are ready to make their way down the Tickfaw River this Mardi Gras season in Springfield.

“It’s social distancing at its best and you still get to have the parade and it will just be a great time. I’ve had a lot of response to it this year, so I’m pretty excited,” organizer Christina Pierce said.

For nine years, the Krewe of Tickfaw has puttered through the river past Tin Lizzy's in Livingston Parish and they’re not letting COVID stop them this year.

“I’m thrilled. I’m really thrilled,” Pierce said.

Pierce says this year it was more important than ever to roll since her parade also functions as a fundraiser for local establishments, many of which have been impacted by the pandemic. This year donations will go to local volunteer firefighters.

Pierce also says she feels that Mardi Gras needs to be celebrated by everyone.

“I’m actually contacting all of Spanish Town, their people, and also Endymion," Pierce said. "I’m going to ask them if they want to come and join. They’re not able to [roll] and I hate that for everybody. It’s a good time of year and everybody needs to celebrate.”

The parade is free to watch but $30 for boats. Anyone who wishes to participate must bring their boat to the mandatory captain’s meeting at 10 a.m. on the day of the parade, Feb 13.