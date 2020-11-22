Boater dies after boat sinks in Lake Pontchartrain

JEFFERSON PARISH - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a fatal boating incident that claimed the life of a 45-year-old male.

On Saturday around 12:30 p.m. agents with LDWF received information about a missing boater in Lake Pontchartrain near Metairie.

The body of Ronald Taylor Jr. of Kenner, was recovered from Lake Pontchartrain shortly after the incident.

According to the operator of the boat, he and Taylor Jr. were trawling for shrimp when the trawl got caught on the bottom of the lake. While Taylor Jr. was trying to retrieve the trawl, the back of the 21-foot boat was collecting water.



Before the boat sunk the operator was able to put on a personal flotation device, but Taylor Jr. wasn’t able to get his PFD on before entering the water and he never resurfaced.

The operator was able to swim to shore and call for help.



The LDWF Enforcement Division will lead the investigative for this incident. Taylor Jr.’s body was transported to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.