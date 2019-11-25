Boat trailer registration impacted by state gov't hack

BATON ROUGE - The state computer hack debacle has made it impossible to process boat trailer registration in-person, authorities said Monday.

"Because of the recent Louisiana state government computer outage incident, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles will be unable to process boat trailer registrations on Mondays at Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters in Baton Rouge until further notice," authorities said in a news release.

LDWF and OMV will be working to resume the Monday registration process as soon as possible.

For boat trailer registration information, go to www.expresslane.org .

The Louisiana Department of Revenue will still have a representative available on Mondays at LDWF headquarters to process tax payments for customers registering boats.

For more information, contact the LDWF licensing section at 225-765-2887.