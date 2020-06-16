Boat named after Coach O will push around 'Crimson Tide' barge later this year

LOCKPORT, LA - In a show of signature Louisiana wit, a shipyard has introduced a tugboat named after LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron which will literally push around the Crimson Tide.

Bollinger Shipyards unveiled the newest addition to its fleet Tuesday, the "Coach O". The shipyard says the vessel will be tasked with moving the deck barge "Crimson Tide" up and down nearby waterways.

We love our customers even when they cheer for the other team. We’re proud to introduce the latest addition to the Bollinger fleet to support our customers-m/v Coach O! @Coach_EdOrgeron will push the Crimson Tide around again this year...when we take it off dry-dock. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/7e72OlYih4 — Bollinger Shipyards (@BollingerShip) June 16, 2020

Before winning a national title with LSU in January, Coach O first answered the prayers of Tiger fans back in November by snapping the team's eight-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide that dated back to 2012.

The shipyard, located in Lockport, Louisiana, is a short drive from Coach Orgeron's hometown of Larose.