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Boat catches fire in Patterson along Main Street, volunteer fire department says

2 hours 49 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, July 24 2026 Jul 24, 2026 July 24, 2026 9:07 AM July 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PATTERSON — A boat caught fire on Friday morning along Main Street in Patterson, fire officials told WBRZ. 

According to fire officials, the fire near Railroad Avenue was contained by 9 a.m. after crews worked to put it out starting around 8:20 a.m.

Patterson's Main Street runs parallel to Bayou Teche.

The Patterson Police Department, as well as the Bayou Vista and Berwick volunteer fire departments, also responded.

WBRZ has asked fire officials for more information about the blaze, including whether anyone was injured and the extent of the damage. 

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