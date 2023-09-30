Board upholds firing of ex-police chief

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board moved to uphold the firing of former Denham Springs Police Chief Scott Jones late Wednesday Day.

The board voted 4-0 in favor of supporting the city's decision to fire Jones last month. The decision came on the 4th day of an appeals hearing and nearly 20 hours of testimony over that span.

Jones and former Captain Steve Kistler both testified Wednesday. The board then went into executive session for about an hour before rendering their decision.



Jones and Kistler were put on administrative leave in February after the mayor raised questions about an investigation into a domestic violence call involving a city councilman. Jones and Captain Steve Kistler were both fired on Apr. 7.

A 200-page report on that investigation was recently obtained by The Investigative Unit, stating that an arrest warrant was issued by the police department on Jan. 15 for 40-year-old Councilman Chris Davis in connection with the domestic violence incident that happened at his Oakwood Drive home. Records show that Davis was not arrested on the night of the incident, but he was instead issued a citation. Department protocol was called into question over the incident, and the report indicates Jones' actions were a direct violation of an order from the mayor of Denham Springs. Davis and his wife have come forward to call the domestic violence event an accident.

Davis and his wife were not called to testify during the appeals hearing.

Both Jones and Kistler had been at the center of prior investigations that were aimed at addressing allegations of misconduct made against the former chief and two other DSPD officers.