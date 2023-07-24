Board drops all death row inmates' names from docket, eliminating possibility of clemency hearings

UPDATE: The Board of Pardons and Parole dropped all death row inmates' names from the docket, eliminating the possibility of clemency hearings for each one.

BATON ROUGE - A meeting of the Board of Pardons and Parole set for Monday morning will decide how the board will move forward with Louisiana death row inmates' clemency requests.

The Board will review requests for clemency for those District Attorney Hillar Moore calls the "worst of the worst." It will go over requests from 52 inmates.

