Board names acting chancellor of Louisiana community college
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana community college's board has temporarily named a new leader for the school.
The Board of Supervisors for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System on Wednesday appointed Dr. Willie Smith as acting chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College. He will assume that post June 17.
Effective July 1, Smith will move into the interim chancellor role.
Smith takes over for Dr. Larissa Littleton-Steib, who was recently selected chancellor of Delgado Community College in New Orleans.
A search to fill the position permanently will begin during the fall semester.
Smith has worked in the LCTCS and its member colleges for the past 18 years. He currently serves as vice president for Training and Business Partnerships for the system.
