Board drops all death row inmates' names from docket, delaying possibility of clemency hearings

1 hour 23 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, July 24 2023 Jul 24, 2023 July 24, 2023 10:03 AM July 24, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A meeting of the Board of Pardons and Parole held Monday morning ended with all 52 death row inmates' requests for clemency being dropped from the review docket. 

The meeting was held to decide how to move forward with the requests, as the ultimate decision would determine whether the requests would be heard in court and whether the inmates would be granted clemency.

Ultimately, the Board dropped all names from the docket, meaning their requests for clemency would not be moving forward to an additional hearing immediately. 

“These applications have been set aside pending further review of our administrative rules,” said Francis Abbott, Executive Director of the Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole. 

This comes after District Attorney Hillar Moore said the requests were handled carelessly for those he called the "worst of the worst." All of the requests were submitted on the same day and the eligible requests were all addressed in the Monday meeting. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information. 

