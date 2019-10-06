Bo Pelini fired after 7 seasons with Cornhuskers

LINCOLN, Neb. - Bo Pelini has been fired as Nebraska's football coach after a seven-year stint marked by his inability to restore the program to sustained national prominence and a number of embarrassing losses in big games.



Pelini extended his streak of winning at least nine games every year with a 37-34 overtime win at Iowa on Friday but he never finished a season with fewer than four losses or ended a conference-championship drought that dates to 1999.



Pelini, whose tenure spanned Nebraska's transition from the Big 12 to Big Ten, was 66-27 and led the Cornhuskers to three league championship games.