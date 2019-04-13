Blues Festival act rescheduled to downtown bars Saturday due to weather

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Blues Festival scheduled for this weekend will be partially canceled due to severe weather.

According to festival organizers, the event is canceled for Saturday, April 13th due to the threat of inclement weather this weekend. However, the following bands will still play this evening at downtown venues:

REGISTER BAR (143 3rd St.)

2:30-3:15 p.m.: Levee Road Revue

3:30-4:30 p.m.: Killer Whale

4:45-6:15 p.m.: Greyhounds

6:30-8:00 p.m.: Chris Leblanc

8:30-10:00 p.m.: William Bell

JOLIE PEARL SCHEDULE (315 North Blvd.)

4:15-5:15 p.m.: Smokehouse Porter and Miss Mamie

5:45-7:00 p.m.: Henry Gray with special guests Bob Corritore and others

7:30-8:45 p.m.: Kenny Neal, Lil Ray Neal and Tyree Neal

The event will proceed as scheduled for Sunday.The Baton Rouge Blues Festival is a free festival that began in 1981. It is one of the oldest blues festivals in America.

For more information, follow the festival on Twitter at @brbluesfest, on Facebook at facebook.com/brbluesfest or online at batonrougebluesfestival.org .